Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date revealed — see first teaser!

After months of speculation, the wait is finally over — we’re going to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere soon on Apple TV+!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Wednesday, March 15, new episodes are going to officially arrive. It’s also worth noting that nobody has said anything about this being the final season, which we know has been rumored for a long time now. This is the first show in the history of the aforementioned streaming service to stream on Wednesdays, but a show like this is very-much capable of handling that transition. This is, after all, the biggest series that they have! (New episodes will drop weekly, much as we’ve seen in the past.)

To go along with the date today, the folks at the streaming service have also shared some other news. Take, for example, the official synopsis below:

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Also, there is a new teaser (watch here) set to Frank Turner’s epic “I Still Believe” showing characters making their own version of Ted’s iconic “Believe” sign. All of this is remarkably in-character, whether it be Jamie realizing he’s run out of space or Rebecca simply printing hers off.

