Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date: Any news soon?

We know that there is already some excitement out there to check out Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7, let alone what comes after the fact.

Is it fair to feel a little bittersweet about everything at the moment? We obviously would argue so, given the announcement that this is going to be the final season over at HBO Max. Given the way that the streaming service has treated its properties over the past few months, we can’t say the news came as all that much of a shock, and it does at least seem as though creatively, the whole team were aware that this could be possible and planned accordingly.

We could have some sort of satisfactory outcome at the end of the story, even if we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. That does, of course, bring us to the next, all-important question: When are we going to get some more news all about the future? How long is the streaming service going to make us wait?

Obviously, it would be wonderful if there was a big reveal or two announced over the next month or so, but that’s probably an overly optimistic prediction. Instead, we still think that they will want to keep us waiting until at least mid-spring. HBO Max recognizes that they have no real incentive to rush anything at this point, so they will simply bring the show back at a time that makes the most overall sense for them … even if that means a rather frustrating wait for us.

Our hope is that come late spring or summer, we will get the cast and crew back — but in the end, we’re at the mercy of the powers-that-be. The only big incentive for them to hurry along the rest of the season is because it seems like they are moving on from big chunks of the DC universe from the previous regime.

