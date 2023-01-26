Titans, Doom Patrol canceled; no season 5 coming at HBO Max

HBO Max has clearly decided that when it comes to their DC Comics original series, they are cleaning house. Doom Patrol and Titans are both set to end, after all, following the remainder of their fourth seasons.

In a statement to Deadline, here is what a spokesperson for the streamer had to say about these decisions:

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings.”

Just by reading that alone, you can see that the powers-that-be aren’t doing that much when it comes to explaining their decision here … not that we really expected for them to. These two shows are falling victim mostly to a couple of different things, starting with being around at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company for HBO Max, is cutting content left and right. Meanwhile, they also have a new plan for the DC Universe that will see it become more streamlined — similar in some way to what we are getting over at Marvel.

None of this news bodes rather well for another DC series in Harley Quinn, but at least we know there’s another full season coming for it plus the Valentine’s Day special.

The part of this that is so hard to accept is losing a show like Doom Patrol, which really prides itself on being unique and zany in a way you rarely see on television or in this genre. What can be done to fill the void obviously left here? That’s certainly something you have to think about for the time being. We’d love to see these two shows find a new home somewhere else, but that seems pretty darn unlikely given the current state of the industry.

