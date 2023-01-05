Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date hopes on HBO Max

Following what you see today on HBO Max, of course you’d want to see a Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date! How in the world could you not? There is so much great stuff poised to be coming in the next part of the season; the hard part is going to be sitting around and waiting for it.

The first thing that is worth noting here is that there is a good bit more coming to the aforementioned streaming service, so don’t concern yourself with the fear that the show is about to be dumped into oblivion. We recognize fully that there are worries thanks to what we’ve seen over the past few months, plus all the changes at DC. We are concerned that this could end up being the final season, but that’s a problem for a different day.

So when will you get a chance to see a little more Doom Patrol? We know you’ll be waiting for at least a while. It feels fair to assume that we’re not getting more of the offbeat superhero show for at least the rest of the winter, and even the earlier part of the spring is in a certain degree of uncertainty. Personally, we think that the most-likely scenario here is that we’re looking at a late spring or summer start, since that both aids post-production and gives HBO Max a chance to really acquire as many subscribers as humanly possible for as long a stretch as they can.

We don’t anticipate an immediate rush to promote the next chapter of the story but that’s okay — fingers crossed that we get to hear a little bit more news when we get around to March or April and from there, the promotional ball can get rolling a little bit more.

Oh, and of course we’d like to know before the finale if this is the end of the road.

