Entering Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 7 over on AMC, we knew that there were going to be some big events that transpired. After all, just remember where we are right now in the run of the series! This was the penultimate episode of season 1 and with that in mind, there were some huge events that were destined to transpire.

Unfortunately, some of these events included a pretty significant death close to the end of the story…

Is Tessa really gone? Given that we are talking about a show here with a heavy influence of witchcraft, we imagine that it’s fair to say that anything could happen. Yet, we did see her shot and bleeding out close to the end of this episode, and it came right after Rowan did everything that she could in order to save her. This was the biggest showcase of her power that we’ve seen so far this season, and it is a firm reminder of just what she is capable of.

With this being said, there is of course another huge twist with Rowan: She’s pregnant. What this does is create another huge wrinkle in the story coming up. This is Sip’s baby, but what sort of control did Lasher have over the whole thing? This is another wrinkle, but with the death of Tessa, that ALSO raises some pretty big questions when it comes to Lasher’s role in the story from here on out.

We do tend to think that characters will mourn this character if she is really gone, but how much time are they going to be able to do that? Remember that there is a surviving witness of the incident right now, and this is a witch hunter — someone who at least feels like they are more than capable of taking on a situation like this.

What did you think about the overall events of Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 7 at AMC?

Do you think this is the official end of Tessa on the series? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

