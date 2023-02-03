Mayfair Witches renewed for season 2 over at AMC!

For those who love the world of Mayfair Witches at AMC, let’s just say that there is some outstanding news to report today!

According to a new report from Variety, there is going to be another season coming for the Alexandra Daddario series, an adaptation of the famed work of Anne Rice. This is the second Rice-related series to get a season 2 renewal from the network, following of course Interview with a Vampire. We know that there are plans to be a much larger universe here, and these two shows may end up being the tip of the iceberg.

Per the publication, the second batch of episodes are going to start filming in New Orleans later this year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for Interview with the Vampire videos!

Now, let’s share quotes from powerful powers-that-be! Here is what AMC Networks’ President of Entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott had to say:

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice … In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

Meanwhile, Mark Johnson — the man responsible for overseeing the Immortal Universe on the network — added the following:

“The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work … The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

Remember, there is another episode of the series coming this weekend to AMC. We hope that you’re ready!

Related – Get some other updates all about the next Mayfair Witches episode

What do you think about Mayfair Witches getting renewed for another season at AMC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







