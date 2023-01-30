Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 5 spoilers: After the fire…

As you get yourselves excited for Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 5, what can you expect from start to finish here? There are a lot of things to prepare for!

First things first, we do have to talk about what’s happening for Rowan and Sip. On the other side of the fire, these two characters are trapped; now, they have to deal with the consequences of that, potentially Lasher, and a whole lot more. Rowan has started to see all sides of Mayfair magic, so are there still some ways that it could manage to surprise her? We certainly think so! We also still think that she’s working to try and find herself in a world where she was, for a very long time, presumed to be dead.

Below, you can check out the full season 1 episode 5 synopsis for some other news on what to expect:

Trapped in the First Street House, Rowan and Sip must confront its many mysteries in order to escape; Rowan grapples with an inconceivable offer; Sip’s sister Odette makes a horrifying discovery.

At this point in the season, it feels like we’re getting a really good sense as to how the producers are adapting this part of Anne Rice’s signature world. Let’s just hope that it continues to build in a fascinating way, and then also that Rowan’s (understandable) desire for answers do not end up being her undoing at the same exact time. This is the sort of thing that comes with curiosity, and we do have to remember that there was a reason her mother ushered her off in the first place.

Let’s just hope that moving forward, there are a few twists that rock every character to their core. The more that we get that with a show like this, the happier we are going to be at the end of the road.

