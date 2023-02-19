Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Likely months

It is absolutely nice to know at this point that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming to Paramount+ down the road. After all, remember this: A lot of streaming shows don’t get renewal news this early! A lot have to sweat things out in the weeks or months after the finale, but that’s not a major cause for concern here.

Instead, what we can do with the Criminal Minds revival is simply pontificate over when the premiere date could be, and how Paramount+ will go about airing the next batch of ten episodes. Given that the show is slated to start filming this spring, let’s just say that there are a few different options that we are meant to think about here…

First of all, let’s talk late summer, shall we? We can’t rule out August or September as premiere months for season 2 based solely on when production is starting. Paramount+ will have the option of airing the series a lot sooner than what we saw in 2022, but there is no guarantee that they will. Remember that even when filming is done, they still have a prerogative to do more or less whatever they want here.

As for some other possibilities, remember to then ALSO consider October or November. This is what we could see if the streaming service wants to go in more of a traditional direction with the show. They could just want to premiere the show in the same spot we got used to last year and create a new tradition. After all, late fall and winter is a lucrative time for many TV shows since people are at home avoiding the cold; they’re going to think about potential performance more so than anything else.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, we’d be stunned if we are stuck waiting until December — or, if Paramount+ doesn’t give us the show this year. Late summer / fall feels like it is the only option.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

