Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: What’s possible

Given that it’s been a little over a week since the season 1 finale, why not discuss a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date further? There are some reasons to hope that this will be a pretty big year for the Paramount+ series, especially when you consider that some work is already being done on the future.

How much work are we talking about here? Let’s just say that there’s a reasonable shot that new episodes could be coming earlier in the year than what we saw for season 1 — at least when you consider the filming timeline here.

Let’s start off with the following: A reminder that the second season has not only been greenlit, but the writers are already at work on crafting other stories! The plan seems to be for filming to start in April, and we know that filming ten episodes of this takes a LOT less time than ten episodes of a show on a Netflix or Prime Video. There could be a chance at a late summer premiere if Paramount+ really wanted to do that and if not then, perhaps early fall.

At the end of the day, though, it’s all going to come down to what the streaming service wants. Even if filming does wrap significantly earlier, there is still a chance that season 2 may not premiere until we get around to November. There are some reasons for whatever the streamer decides, as they will want to do whatever they can to find the best fit for the show on their schedule.

As for what’s coming story-wise, a big clue was dropped at the end of season 1 with Gold Star. That’s going to be a huge component to the upcoming story, and it certainly feels as though one Elias Voit is still going to have a major role to play.

