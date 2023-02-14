Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: New filming details!

We already knew that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 was going to start production this spring; isn’t it nice to know even more?

In a post recently on Twitter, Emily Prentiss herself in Paget Brewster made it clear that come April, everyone is going to be back to work: “Guys, we are coming back so fast it’ll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!!”

There are certainly some things about season 2 that we know already. Take, for starters, that there is still a big role planned for Elias Voit even after his arrest, one that could draw some serious Silence of the Lambs comparisons. Meanwhile, the big Gold Star reveal in the finale is going to play some sort of role, as there are secrets at the FBI that need to be unraveled.

Unfortunately, it does still remain unclear if we are going to be seeing any other original cast members come back — the producers are staying coy on that at the moment and honestly, they could remain that way until the show comes out. After all, there is almost no incentive for them to let the cat out of the bag in advance.

Because production is starting up earlier than it did for season 1, there is a chance that we may not be waiting THAT long for season 2 … but a lot of that will come down to what Paramount+ wants to do. They will be the ones that dictate the return date, and we’re just hope for fall at this point. If it comes back before then, we’ll just consider it a wonderful surprise!

