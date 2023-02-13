Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: What could Will’s role be?

As we prepare for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to arrive on Paramount+ down the road, why not discuss Will for a moment?

For a good bit of the first season, it appeared as though JJ’s husband could be on the verge of death due to his health. We also had plenty of theories that his condition was worse than he was letting on. Yet, in the end he made it through, and now we are in a spot where we’ll just have to wait and see where things are with the character moving forward.

What is interesting, at least at the moment, it that showrunner Erica Messer is being fairly noncommittal on the character’s story moving forward. Speaking on this subject — and also if he could work with the team again in the field — in a new interview with TV Insider, here is just some of what she had to say:

We love Josh Stewart and he’s always on multiple projects and he’s got such a huge great career that it’s like we get him when we can get him and we’re happy to use him when we can. There’s something fun about the fact the character’s background is a detective and he feels very believable in the field with us and there are joint task forces all the time between the FBI and Metro PD and all that kind of stuff. So it certainly works in the real world test of it. But yeah, we have to wait and see when Josh is done with his next project.

We suppose there’s a chance that they could write out Will between seasons but honestly, we don’t foresee that happening. Given the way that season 1 of the series ended, it’s hard to imagine there being some sort of huge time jump. We tend to think the premiere will pick up where the finale left off with Voit in the interrogation room. The truth is that Will could be a part of the story still, even if he doesn’t appear on-screen — consider that a function of Stewart not being a regular.

Is there any one thing you are most excited to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

