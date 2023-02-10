Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: When will filming begin?

We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 down the road. Yet, there are still a lot of questions as to when we’re actually going to get it.

Now, it 100% goes without saying that new episodes are not going to be popping up on Paramount+ at some point in the near future. The streaming service is typically good about turning episodes around pretty fast, but that doesn’t mean that there is one specific time period you can expect the show to return. Even when these episodes are in the can, it’s still going to be up to the streaming service as to when they come online.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

For the time being, here is what we can say in terms of the long-term plan. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Erica Messer had the following to say:

We’re just early days in the writers room. And then hopefully we’ll be shooting in the spring, but we don’t have an exact date yet.

Given when season 1 started production, there is actually a case to be made for season 2 premiering earlier than the first season — but like we said, that’s more up to Paramount+ than anyone behind the scenes. The season is once again going to be ten episodes, and we know there are some elements from the first season that will prove significantly. Take, for starters, the Gold Star secret that presented itself in the finale. There are also some recurring characters from Criminal Minds: Evolution that could return in some shape or form … and we’re hoping to see some old favorites here, as well. (We’re still crossing our fingers for Reid but even still, nothing is confirmed.)

Related – When could you end up seeing Criminal Minds: Evolution return? More theories

What are you the most excited to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







