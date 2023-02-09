Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date ideas

Leading up to the season 1 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date?

We suppose that the first order of business — and absolutely something worth celebrating — is the simple knowledge we have that more is coming to Paramount+ down the road. We’re thrilled that this news came out there early since it saved us a tremendous amount of grief. We already have enough to be concerned about when it comes to the finale itself!

The time of the renewal does make us cautiously optimistic that the folks at Paramount+ aren’t looking to do something altogether different when it comes to season 2 and with that, we could end up seeing the show back in the mid-to-late fall. So much will depend on when production starts, but the good news here is that Criminal Minds: Evolution doesn’t have some sort of extremely long filming or post-production window. We’re talking here about a ten-episode series, shot entirely in one state, with very few special effects. It makes it far more possible that it can be an annual event as opposed to streaming shows like Stranger Things or The Boys. The best idea we can conjure up is that season 2 is back in November.

Hopefully, we will have news that is a little bit more firm by the time we get around to the summer, and who knows? Maybe at that point we will know a thing or two more about some actors coming back to the franchise! We’ve been holding out hope that we could see Matthew Gray Gubler, Daniel Henney, or someone else come back to the series, but we also recognize that there are a lot of factors at play there. Thing along the lines of availability, coupled with making sure there is the right story for them.

For now, let’s all just continue to be grateful that this show is back at all!

When do you think we're going to see a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

