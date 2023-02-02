Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The finale!

Next week on Paramount+, the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale is officially here. Are you ready for it?

We should start by noting just how sad we are about the idea of this series coming to an end for now. Why only ten episodes? The reality is that this is the standard episode order for a lot of streaming shows, so it’s not as though the former CBS show is getting screwed over to any degree. We at least know that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is on the way, so you can sit back and enjoy the next episode without any major concern.

So what is going to happen in the finale? Well, we tend to believe that the story is going to inevitably pick up where the episode this week leaves off, mostly because almost nothing else makes any semblance of sense. David Rossi is being held captive while Elias Voit is on the run, and it is up to the remaining agents of the BAU to track him down. We still think that Rossi is subtly working to cause Voit’s undoing and the Big Bad doesn’t even know it — isn’t it possible that the guy planted a tracker on him?

We tend to think that the Sicarius case will be tied up this season, but there still could be some sort of remnant that is left over until we get to season 2! Also, there’s still a pretty good chance that we learn something more about Reid or Simmons in the finale and that serves as some sort of cliffhanger. We do think that the producers are going to want to do something to make you REALLY pumped-up for what the future is going to be — they may have only recently got a renewal, but they’ve likely known for a while that they had a good chance.

What do you most want to see on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up, and are you expecting a big-time cliffhanger? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

