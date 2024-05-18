True Detective season 5 premiere date: Is 2026 likely?

It is rather nice to know that a True Detective season 5 is going to be coming to HBO at some point down the road, even if there are still questions. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, that comes down to when the show is ready to actually premiere again.

At present, almost every single thing happening with the anthology series is under wraps, as neither the network not writer/producer Issa Lopez has said much about the next chapter. It is our belief that everyone involved is going to take their time here for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest one being that there is simply no reason to rush anything along. After all, they would they at the end of the day? The most important thing when it comes to a show like this is simply that you do end up seeing the show match the success of Night Country, which proved to be a fantastic spark for the franchise.

So as we move forward now, we do think that 2026 is the most likely window for when the franchise will return, even if we should go ahead and note now that this is far from guaranteed. Nobody behind the scenes at the network has come out to indicate that the franchise is going to come back at this point, but it gives Lopez ample time to develop the next chapter.

Also, remember that the show would be rather valuable in this particular window, as well. With The Last of Us and The White Lotus coming to HBO next year, they probably won’t be back through at least a good chunk of 2026. Sure, you could see a potential third season of House of the Dragon at some point in there, but when? The only other question is the status of Euphoria season 3, and that is still shrouded in a certain amount of mystery at the same time.

