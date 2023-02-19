Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? We don’t think it will come to a shock to anyone out there that we’d love more news on the show soon. After all, we’re in such a strange, uncertain time for the series overall. Remember for a moment that Kevin Costner’s future remains unclear, and that has led to questions as to when season 5 will start filming, let alone when it’s going to air.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. The network has already aired every single episode that they’ve shot, and that is why the status of Costner is both mysterious and frustrating to a ton of people out there.

So what is happening behind the scenes right now? We think that it can be summed up here mostly with one simple word: Negotiations. Let’s make it clear that of course, the powers that be would like to see the show continue in its current form. They also would like to have Costner be a huge part of it. If there is a way to figure out his schedule (which is the center of rumors about his future), then they could start production around when they originally planned to in March.

All of this, at least per our own feelings, is likely throwing some major curveballs into how the remainder of the season is being promoted. There may be a lot of key questions that are asked publicly, but the network will likely hold back on giving answers until the situation is resolved. They’ve said in the past that the planned return date for season 5 is summer, and we still hope that is not the case. In not announcing a specific month, they have at least bought themselves a certain amount of flexibility here. If production is delayed, then maybe the show just comes back later in the summer.

For now, just know this: Yellowstone has not been canceled. There are still plans to continue the story moving forward, though the exact form will be announced down the road.

