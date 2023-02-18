The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Schedule ideas

We know that we’ve been waiting a good while to see The Morning Show season 3 premiere on Apple TV+ already, and we wish we could wave some magic wand to get it to us immediately.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to hand over some not-so-great reminders. First and foremost, we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up. The show only recently wrapped up filming and as a result of that, we are still months away.

Yet, we do think there are some things well-worth thinking about right now! In particular, we mean that when it comes to looking at the show’s overall schedule.

First things first, is there a chance that the show premieres on a Wednesday? A month ago, this is not something that we would’ve considered … but things are clearly a little bit different now for a couple of different reasons. Remember that the third season of Ted Lasso is starting on March 15 and in doing so, it will be the first Apple TV+ series to have that opportunity. It really has an opportunity here to break the mold and shake things up a little bit, and we’re excited to see if that very thing is going to happen here.

Also, how many episodes are we going to get all at once here? We tend to think right now that Apple TV+ is probably just going to give you one installment a week and not even bother to do a two-episode launch. Why? It keeps people subscribed for longer, and they don’t have to really worry about having people hooked at this point! We’d love to be wrong, but this is something that we could be waiting for some time in order to figure out.

