The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: The Ted Lasso impact

There’s no question that we are eagerly awaiting more news on The Morning Show season 3 and in all honesty, it’s hard not to! The Apple TV+ series is one of their biggest hits and for those who do not know, production recently wrapped on the latest batch of new episodes. When you think about this and this alone, there is more of a reason than ever to think that more installments could be coming by the time we get to the summer.

With this in mind, we have yet another reason to think that this could be the case … and it ultimately comes down to another show in Ted Lasso. Let’s transition to that for a moment, shall we?

If you missed the news early yesterday, the beloved Jason Sudeikis series is coming out on Wednesday, March 15 — admittedly a week or two earlier than expected. The launch of the 12-episode season then means that it could be done when we get around to the end of May, which would then free up all of June presumably for the Reese Witherspoon / Jennifer Aniston series. We’ve noted before that Apple TV+ is unlikely to air these two shows alongside each other, knowing that they can retain more viewers with them separated. The same goes for Severance, which we could get later on in the year — it is currently still filming.

Of course, it is possible that The Morning Show could still arrive later in June depending on post-production, but we do hope that the episodes would be ready in around four months’ time. The series has an opportunity to really make an imprint right in the heart of summer, which is when some other shows are off the air and viewers could be looking for escapism. Let’s just hope it lives up to the hype, and that there could be more of a formal announcement in the spring!

Related – Check out even more news right now on the end of The Morning Show season 3 filming

Is there anything you are especially hoping to see with The Morning Show season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates coming down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







