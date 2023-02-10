The Morning Show season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

There is some big news to reveal today when it comes to The Morning Show on Apple TV+ — filming is officially done! What that means, effectively, is that we can start looking a little bit more at what the future could hold here.

First and foremost, let’s begin here with the source of the filming news. In a new post on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston herself revealed production is done — that doesn’t mean the show is ready to air, but it is a step in the right direction. From here, everything shifts into post-production where episodes are pieced together and everyone works to ensure the finished product is of the desired quality. We know that this process can take a good while, and that’s why we would expect to see episodes arrive over the next few months.

For the time being, we think the most sensible timeline is for The Morning Show to surface at some point this summer, more than likely around the time that Ted Lasso is wrapping up. Remember that the aforementioned streaming service wants to retain subscribers, and they don’t stand to make as much money putting these two shows on together at the same time. The same goes with another series in Severance, which could arrive around the time that the Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series is wrapping up.

Fingers crossed that season 3 is full of, of course, drama all around the newsroom, plus some big personal milestones for Bradley and Alex both. We tend to think this series is at its best when there’s a nice mixture of multiple components, and we know that there are some great familiar faces stopping by. How can you not be psyched to get an appearance from Jon Hamm mixed in here?

Hopefully, we’ll at least get a premiere date announcement for season 3 over the coming months…

