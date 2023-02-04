The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: February hopes

Now that we are diving into the month of February, what more is there to say about The Morning Show season 3 at Apple TV+?

The first order of business here is noting that we are at least reasonable close to one major milestone with this show: Filming being totally done. Once that metaphorical box can be checked off, we will be at a point where everyone can push forward to the next all-important thing: Making sure all of the episodes are properly edited and prepared. The latter process can take a considerable amount of time, and that is the #1 reason why it’d be foolish to expect any particular return date at some point through the rest of this month. We’re probably months away from an announcement, let alone a premiere.

So is there anything big to hope for this month when it comes to news? Well, we’d at least keep your eyes peeled for a couple of different things! First and foremost, let’s not forget that there is a really good chance that we get some more news items about the show, whether it be casting or the end of production itself. We could get a couple of quotes from either Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Aniston, given that the two are almost always in the press.

When it comes to exact return dates, though, we’d say the biggest thing to hope for is that we get some sort of specific news in the spring and the show comes back over the summer. We don’t think The Morning Show arrives until Ted Lasso is either over or close to it, mostly because we think that Apple TV+ is going to want to space things out as much as they can. Isn’t this what makes the most sense?

No matter when the show is back, let’s just hope that it ties up a lot of important loose ends — and also get some current events, as well.

