The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Worst-case scenario?

For those who weren’t aware already, The Morning Show season 3 is very much on the way. Not only that, but filming is close to done! It’s been going strong ever since the summer, and we hope that within the next several months, more news on the future is going to surface.

When it comes to this article, though, we should go ahead and raise a pretty simple question: What is the absolute latest we could see Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston back?

If you have been reading for a good while, then you may already be familiar with what we think is the most likely scenario here: That you see new episodes in the summer. Remember that Apple TV+ has a roster of hits coming and they may want to scale them out. Ideally, we could have a situation here where Ted Lasso season 3 bleeds into The Morning Show, and this could then bleed over into Severance season 2, which we anticipate as coming out this fall.

Is there a chance that The Morning Show could be off the air until fall, as well? We certainly can’t rule out this possibility, even if personally we’d like to see it back around before that. It mostly will come down to when the series is wrapped in post-production.

We know that at the time of this writing, there isn’t all that much out there when it comes to this show, and Apple TV+ did not even mention it at the TCA Winter Press Tour. Of course, there’s still plenty of time to change that over the next couple of months! After all, we don’t think that we’re going to be getting a premiere date announcement until at least the spring, so everyone can be patient for at least a little while longer…

