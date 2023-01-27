The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Series star on timeline

If you find yourself very-much interested in learning more about The Morning Show season 3, you are one of many! The Apple TV+ series has been in production for several months now, and we’re waiting for things to wrap before we can really start charting out when it will be back on the air.

With this very thing in mind, we’re happy to get whatever update that we can, especially when said update comes from none other than the awesome Reese Witherspoon. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is what the actress had to say about what’s been done behind the scenes:

“It’s so good … We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game.”

Witherspoon also indicated that the show is nearly done with production, which means that we could very well have it back in the summer — which, for the record, is what we’ve been hoping to see for a good while now. The most logical scenario for the aforementioned streaming service is to give us Ted Lasso in the spring, The Morning Show in the summer, and then Severance in the fall — these are three of their biggest hits, so we’d be thrilled to move from one to the next in fairly rapid succession.

It is awesome that Hamm is a big part of the upcoming season, but we are still curious and/or concerned about the long-term future. Witherspoon has already signed on to do another project, and we never got the sense anyway that this was going to be one of those shows destined to last for seven or eight seasons. That’s just not the climate that we’re in anymore with a lot of shows.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3?

When do you think the series will be back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







