NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Could Sam return on another show?

We know that this weekend, you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 return to CBS after a pretty long hiatus. That is absolutely exciting, but there’s also a bittersweet feeling that comes along with it. That is, after all, tied to the fact that this show is getting set to wrap things up after so many years on the air.

So even though we’re going to see the series finale later this spring, does that really mean the end for some of these characters? Not necessarily! In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what LL Cool J had to see about a possible Sam Hanna return at some point down the road on another show:

“…He’s still alive, unless the script says otherwise … Sam Hanna is still out here and ready to pull his gun out and preserve democracy.”

We tend to think that a lot of future appearances in the franchise are going to be based on the story. Could we see an upcoming episode of the flagship show where the NCIS team calls in Sam for something tied to his past? It’d be a fun callback to other parts of the world’s history.

However, we can’t sit here and guarantee that this will 100% happen at any point. Since NCIS: Los Angeles will be over, there’s no real reason why the writers HAVE to tell any of these stories. It is also worth noting that ever since the end of NCIS: New Orleans, the other shows haven’t done a lot to acknowledge those characters. They weren’t a part of the recent crossover event, for example, that generated a lot of commotion across the board. Granted, we know that this show didn’t stay on the air as long as the Los Angeles one, so let’s just wait and see what happens!

For now, though, remember that the series finale is currently set to arrive in May.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next new installment of the series

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other great updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







