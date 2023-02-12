Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 14 break done?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Of course, we’d love to see the crime drama back after a sizable hiatus. However, that doesn’t mean we get what we want…

Let’s just say within here is bittersweet news, at best. There are new episodes coming very soon, but you’re not going to be getting it tonight. This is Super Bowl Sunday! We’re going to be waiting for at least a little while longer to see what’s coming up next, as new episodes will be starting off on February 19. We anticipate a LOT of new episodes over the weeks and months to come, with all of it building towards the series finale.

Of course, we wish that this was not the final season … but that’s not something we can change. We just hope that there is a suitable ending once we get to May.

To better prepare yourselves for the big return of LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast, check out details below for the next TWO NCIS: Los Angeles episodes!

Season 14 episode 12, “In the Name of Honor” – The NCIS team must quickly find Kensi and Fatima after they are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant who they learn has ties to a dangerous Islamic militia, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 19 (10:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 14 episode 13, “A Farewell to Arms” – When a mystery woman attacks the founder of an AI company, the NCIS team must identify the woman before the next major global conflict ensues. Also, Kilbride’s ex-wife, Elizabeth (Marilu Henner), comes to visit and asks him to think about reconnecting with their son, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Remember, we’re also going to see Kilbride’s son later this season, and he will be played by Covert Affairs star Christopher Gorham.

Is there anything in particular you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12?

Are you sad the show is still on hiatus? Share right now in the comments! After that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

