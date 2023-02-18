Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Filming consequences

The more that we hear at the moment about Squid Game season 2, the more one specific thing starts to become clear: We’re going to be waiting a good while! Even if this is one of the most-anticipated shows in the history of Netflix, we are reminded more and more that this is not something that they are looking to rush here at all.

With this in mind, let’s talk a little bit more about filming. We recently wrote about comments from series star Lee Jung-jae noting that the latest batch of episodes is likely not going to start until we get around to the summer. By virtue of that, it’s also pretty easy to say that we won’t see anything air until WELL into 2024. Filming for this show takes a good ten months at least, and that is without even mentioning post-production.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Squid Game updates!

So by virtue of when production is starting and the editing that will need to be done after the fact, we tend to believe that fall 2024 is the absolutely earliest that Squid Game will be surfacing on Netflix, and it could be even later than that. The holiday season next year could be a reasonable estimate, all things considered.

One other thing that we’re left to wonder about right now is where the premiere date for this show could fall in relation to Stranger Things. After all, there is a lot to think about and consider thanks to that show, as well! Both of these series are starting off production this year at roughly the same time, so which one will launch first? At the moment, we tend to lean more towards the Korean drama, thanks largely to the fact that it doesn’t have the same number of special effects. (We tend to imagine that Stranger Things is the sort of show that we’ll be waiting until 2025 in order to see … at least as of right now.)

Related – Check out more coverage when it comes to Squid Game, including Lee’s recent comments

Do you think that late 2024 is going to be where we end up seeing Squid Game season 2 premiere at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







