Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: A change?

Are there going to be any major changes when it comes to a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date at Starz? At this point, we do think there are some reasons to be curious about this.

What’s one of the big ones? Well, that’s pretty darn simple: Seeing some of the changes we’ve gotten for this franchise as a whole lately. The latest season of Power Book II: Ghost is coming on March 17, which is substantially later than what we saw in season 1 or season 2. Meanwhile, the latest season of Power Book IV: Force is not going to premiere until at least mid-to-late spring — that’s later than what we saw in season 1. It’s pretty clear at this point that we’re in the midst of quite a wait.

Here is the last major question that lingers: Is Raising Kanan going to fall victim to a delay in its own right?

When you think about filming, there’s no reason to think that the show won’t be ready for mid-to-late summer. If season 3 gets pushed back to later than what we’ve seen in the past, it won’t be for production-related reasons. Instead, it may just be because of the sudden logjam that Starz has with a number of their shows. Consider this for a moment: You’ve got the two aforementioned Power shows that have already wrapped filming, and that’s without mentioning Party Down, Heels, Hightown, and some other programming that’s already wrapped filming. We may just have to wait until the fall to see MeKai Curtis and the rest of the cast back on the air, just because of available real estate.

Of course, we’d personally love the show before that — how can we not, given how strong the first two seasons were from top to bottom?

Is there anything you are most excited to see entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

