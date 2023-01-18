Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: Still filming

Are you curious already about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3? You may recognize already the show is months away. After all, the latest season of Power Book II: Ghost is still a couple of months away, and then we’ve presumably got Power Book IV: Force season 2 coming in late spring / early summer.

Despite all of this, we don’t think it’s too early to have a conversation about the future, especially when we know there is some great stuff coming up around the bend. Just how far away from new episodes are we?

The first think we gotta note here is that the Patina Miller – MeKai Curtis series is very much still in production — though they are getting close to the end after kicking things off in late August. In a recent post on Instagram, showrunner Sascha Penn confirmed last week that he was working on episode 307, which he is directing. While shows do sometimes film a little out of order, you can nonetheless view this as confirmation that we are closing in on the home stretch here! Once production wraps, the show will need a few months to get everything edited and ready to go. This is one of the reasons why you could theoretically expect it back as early as the summer … though you better be prepared for some flexibility here.

Given how long Starz has sat on releasing Ghost and then Force (which wrapped filming months ago), you can easily argue that they could sit on Raising Kanan until the fall or even later. We hope that they don’t and we get a mid-to-late summer release; after all, it would be pretty cool to have a continuous run of Power shows starting in March and running for much of the year. Also, let’s hope for a few more renewals along the way.

