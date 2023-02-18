When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Two-hour start?

Should the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere be some sort of epic (and incredible) two-hour event when it airs? There is a case to be made for that here.

So what’s the first real argument for making that happen? We tend to think that is rather simple, and tied to the fact that the Erin Krakow series is already going to be on hold for a really long period of time. Given that the series is currently on hold until we get around to July, we understand if there are some out there who would love to see it back a little bit sooner — and honestly, who could blame them? This is a show that hasn’t been on the air in a rather long time already, and we’re accustomed to it being back in the winter.

In the end, you can argue easily that a two-hour premiere would compensate to some extent for how long we’re stuck waiting to see what’s next. We know that there will likely be another 12 episodes coming, as that is the order we’ve grown used to. You could do a two-hour premiere here and still have ten more for after the fact. Just in case anyone out there is worried about the show burning too much of what’s ahead almost right away, this is a clear answer to that and a reason to not be immediately worried.

Also, just think about the story possibilities here! The start of the season could feel more like a movie … but a lot could depend on the flow here. If the first two episodes of When Calls the Heart season 10 are completely different from each other and not focused on the same thing, a two-hour start may not make as much sense. We do have to remember, after all, that these episodes have already been filmed and there’s no real way to walk that back.

There are clear pros and cons to this idea, and we hope that come April or May, we get some firm answers when Hallmark Channel gives us more of a firm start date.

Related – Is a quiet stint ahead for season 10?

Do you think a two-hour start for When Calls the Heart season 10 makes a good bit of sense?

Be sure to share your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







