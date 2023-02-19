1923 season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: More death ahead?

Are you ready to see 1923 season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ next week? We sure hope so, given that some huge stuff is ahead!

How can we describe what’s coming? Well, first and foremost, we should just remind you that we are gearing up now for the epic season 1 finale. This season may only be eight episodes long, but you better think that there’s a lot of content crammed in front start to finish here … and that’s especially going to be the case next week. Cara and Jacob are set to deal with more battles than ever and beyond just that, we’re also going to have a chance in here to see whether or not Spencer and Alex are really going to make it to America.

We’ve already noted here, of course, that this is the episode where we could easily see these two characters arriving to Montana after being overseas from the very beginning. Is the huge twist related to Alex, though, about to derail that? We do think that is a pretty legitimate concern at the moment.

Of course, our biggest concern here is that someone is going to die, whether it be overseas or on the homefront. Judging from some recent interviews, it does seem as though we are going to be seeing more of Harrison Ford entering season 2. Beyond that, though, we do still think there is a certain measure of ambiguity — in other words, precisely what the powers-that-be probably want with this situation from start to finish. Let’s just hope that we see a few things that we do not expect, but also some sort of compelling tease for what season 2 could be. That’s already confirmed, so that is one less thing you gotta worry about at the moment.

