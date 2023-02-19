1923 season 1 episode 7 ending: Who just saw Alexandra?

In the closing seconds of 1923 season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+, it was clear that Taylor Sheridan wanted another cliffhanger. Also, apparently the love story of Spencer and Alexandra was going a little bit too well for Taylor Sheridan’s liking.

Following some time at sea, the two characters concluded their story this time around by arriving in Sicily, which ironically we know more for The White Lotus now than anything. They enjoyed their little idyllic meal at a café, pondering over their future, when someone unexpected caught Alex. Or, to be specific, it was actually several people, including a well-dressed young man.

So who is this person? It is clearly someone she knew from a past life who was not altogether pleased that she was locking lips with someone else. They were accompanied by a number of others, and it’s ironic that this came about right after Alex boasted about how she, like so many others who are British, are well-versed in the world of travel and have zero issue moving around from one place to another, studying her culture.

Are there some more secrets that are going to be unearthed very soon from her own past? It’s possible but if so, there really isn’t a lot of time to spend on it! We’ve hoped for a good while now that we would end up being able to see Spencer and Alex arrive in America at the end of the season, but is that going to be possible? If so, there better be a lot of time spent on it in the finale!

Granted, doing that alone may not be easy given that there is SO much going on back at the ranch with just about every character there. We’re building towards something huge; that much is abundantly clear.

