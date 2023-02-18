Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date delayed? The latest

Has a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date been delayed? This has been a hot topic of conversation and regrettably, it is hard to say with certainty when that is going to change … or even if it will.

After all, we should start things off here by noting this: We more than understand why there is so much confusion out there! It’s easy for that to be the case when you consider some of the headlines that we’re seeing float around out there. At the time of this writing, nothing has been 100% set in stone when it comes to the future of the Kevin Costner series, even if it would be great if that was actually the case. The network announced early this year that it would be “summer,” and that is all that is “official.”

Yet, even this could be changed based on the Golden Globe winner’s schedule, as the amount of days he is spending on set could prove to be the crux of the issue coming up. In a perfect world, we’d see things worked out between Costner, the network, and producers over the next week or two. That could enable the show to resume production on the second part of this season either next month (which was originally planned) or close to it. Otherwise, we could be waiting significantly longer.

Of course, the worst-case scenario here is that things aren’t worked out at all between the actor and the show, which leads to radical changes to the scripts and from there, a significant delay. There have been rumors already about spin-offs and other potential off-shoots, but we should go ahead and note this: Paramount seems at least committed to finishing off season 5. You can worry about a lot of other things, but at least you don’t have to worry so much about that.

