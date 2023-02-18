Magnum PI season 5 premiere, episode 2 preview: Get prepared!

Tomorrow night on NBC, the epic Magnum PI season 5 premiere is finally here. We’ve waited such an extreme amount of time to get to this moment and honestly, it’s a thrill to be able to celebrate the show with everyone soon.

There are a lot of specific things to look forward to when it comes to the first two episodes, whether it be the state of things for Magnum and Higgins, an undercover case, Katsumoto figuring out his future, or a whole lot more. We just want to go big picture here and say that the most exciting thing about the premiere is much we can all celebrate. Isn’t there going to be something incredible about everyone coming together to watch the show all at once again? It’s been a long nine months but there’s been a great promotional campaign and we are hopeful the viewership will turn up. We’re expecting to feel all of the feels just scrolling through social media and seeing the reactions.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about these episodes, take a look at the synopses below…

Season 5 premiere, “The Passenger” – 02/19/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship. Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana. Katsumoto tries to figure out his next move.

Season 5 episode 2, “The Breaking Point” – 02/19/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins go undercover as lifeguards in order to solve a murder. Jin Jeong wins a storage unit auction and enlists the help of Rick and TC upon finding a stolen military medal.

Just through reading these alone, you should get the sense that the Magnum PI you know and love is still there alongside something new in the Magnum/Higgins romance. We’re going to see the return of a familiar face in Jin, for example, but also a reminder of how this show can do meaningful stories that honor military veterans.

What do you most want to see from the first two episodes of Magnum PI season 5?

How thrilled are you that it is almost here? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

