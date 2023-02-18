Magnum PI season 5 episode 17: Zachary Knighton directing!

Are you ready for some more great Magnum PI season 5 news leading up to this weekend’s premiere? Well, for this one, we are looking far ahead.

How far? Well, in a post on Twitter, the show’s official writers room confirmed that “Consciousness of Guilty,” the upcoming seventeenth episode of the season, will be directed by none other than Zachary Knighton! He of course plays Rick on the NBC show, but there’s a chance for him to showcase a different skill set here! Jay Hernandez has already had an opportunity to direct and will be doing it again; in general, it’s just nice to see actors getting this well-earned opportunity. There is, after all, a lot that goes into making something like this work.

Beyond just this news, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen some of the great stuff that NBC has put out today — it’s arguably been the biggest day of publicity in the show’s history! Remember that we’ve had a chance to see Jay on multiple talk shows, a pop-up La Mariana, plus a huge billboard in Times Square thanking fans for bringing the show back. That’s a wonderful, full-circle thing since there was famously a billboard at Times Square asking for a network to save it.

Now is such a great time to be a fan of Magnum PI, and we have to say that from here on out, it’s likely only going to get better! There is so much to be excited for across the board coming up, whether it be action, drama, comedy, or a whole lot more. This is the season of Magnum and Higgins in some ways based on the ending to season 4, but the show hasn’t forgotten who it was on CBS or how it got so many fans in the first place. This is more or less everything you love, with at least some sort of evolution to go along with it.

