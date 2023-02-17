Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez – Tonight Show highlights

Entering tonight we knew that Jay Hernandez was going to be a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — with, of course, the purpose being promoting Magnum PI season 5. So what did you have to see from start to finish here?

We knew in advance that this wasn’t going to be a super-long appearance, mostly because of the fact that Jay was the second interview on the night. Anytime that happens, you tend to get a smaller chunk of time.

The interview itself with Jay was lighthearted and fun, and of course there were a few tidbits you already knew in regards to the show being saved. With that said, do you know he started off his time on TV doing Hang Time on NBC? This is almost a homecoming of sorts for him, and that was a fun thing to hear! Beyond just that, we also heard him talk about shooting in Hawaii, including how the place is so chill that they have a minimum speed that is required for the freeways.

There was a short sneak peek that we got of the second episode of the season at the end of the interview, one that revolved around Magnum, while undercover as a lifeguard, applying some sunscreen to a woman requesting it in several different ways. This is a scene that had been teased in various promos, but there was a new wrinkle present here — mid-sunscreen application, Higgins shows up and things get immediately awkward and hilarious.

Basically, this little preview was a reminder of one of the major shifts in dynamic entering the new season. All of a sudden, Magnum and Higgins have to think substantially more about just their cases — there’s this personal relationship now mixed in there.

Related – Be sure to get some “spoilers” on Magnum PI, including a fun new video featuring the cast

What are you the most excited to see leading up to the upcoming Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







