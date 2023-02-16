Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez, cast share ‘spoilers’ in video

Can you believe that the premiere of Magnum PI on NBC is just about here? It’s hard to even express just how stoked we are for what lies ahead! It has been such a long time since we’ve seen some of these episodes and in the end, we just hope that they live up to some of the hype.

Do we expect humor? Sure, and the same goes for action, drama, and a little bit of romance. The latter is certainly going to be more prominent than it’s been in the past, with the big reason for that being the new relationship that has come about at this point with Magnum and Higgins. We’re certainly rooting for these two characters to be together long-term — how can we not? We know that they are at least going to be giving this a shot in the early going on the season, and there could be a good bit of fun that comes along with that.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and listen to the cast share some “spoilers” from the cast? If you head over to the link here, you can see what we consider to be a pretty darn funny new video in which several cast members, including Jay Hernandez and Zachary Knighton, share some teases for the upcoming season that are censored out. Hey, comedy bits work as a form of promotion!

Now, we know already that this is not going to be the only bit of promo that we’ve got for the upcoming premiere on Sunday. There have been teasers and trailers galore and late tonight, Hernandez is going to be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

(Just in case you weren’t aware for whatever reason, of course we’re going to be watching tonight! We’ll share more thoughts after the fact.)

