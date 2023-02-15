Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks’ new Q&A

Just in case you haven’t had enough fun as of yet when it comes to Magnum PI season 5, let’s just say we are here to help!

In order to better set the stage for what lies ahead on the upcoming batch of episodes, the show’s official Twitter has posted a brand-new Q&A featuring series stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks. Let’s just say that this one is good fun! In here, two actors discuss the early days working together, how they found more of a natural rhythm, and also some particularly-steamy stuff in the new season. You can tell that the two have developed a pretty amazing bond between the scenes, and we do think there’s a really exciting batch of episodes coming up!

Of course, in general we’re just thrilled to see that these two have been so heavily involved in the promotion for the season, whether it be posters, interviews, television appearances, and more. This is the sort of campaign that we would expect for a brand-new show, as opposed to one that is already several seasons into its run. We think what NBC is trying to do here is really get some strong footing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights. They are probably seeing what networks like HBO have done in this spot and wondering why it can’t also work out for them. Strong ratings for this show would also, of course, help The Blacklist in the final season, as well.

Remember that for Sunday’s Magnum PI premiere, you are actually getting two episodes starting at its typical timeslot! If you really want to play catch-up, you can check out two repeats beforehand starting at 7:00. Once again, this is NBC making a larger commitment to the show’s future here.

You can watch the aforementioned Jay – Perdita video now by heading over to the link here.

Related – Check out more details on another Magnum PI season 5 episode right now

What are you hoping to see from Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







