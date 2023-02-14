Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 spoilers: What’s ‘not safe’?

This week NBC unveiled some brand-new details about Magnum PI season 5 episode 4, and it feels like there is one big thing we can say in advance. All things considered, this story is going to be pretty fun!

First things first, let’s start off here with the title of “NSFW,” which is a really funny way to name an episode airing on network TV. We imagine that there are more meanings behind it than are first clear, especially when it comes to what we see in the synopsis below:

03/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins search for a CEO who has mysteriously vanished. Rick braces for a visit from his wild-child little sister, Ruthie.

Odds are, this CEO is either 1) not safe or 2) not making other people safe. We tend to think the title is a reference to them in some form. Meanwhile, the Rick storyline is mostly a chance to have a little bit more fun with this character, and we’re always down for an opportunity to give every series regular some more depth.

By the time this Magnum PI episode ends up airing, we should see the story in a pretty solid rhythm and by virtue of that, there is quite a bit to be excited about. Will Magnum and Higgins be able to keep their relationship a secret for four whole episodes and regardless, how could that impact their working dynamic? Since this is such a fundamental change to the show that we’ve seen over the years, this is probably the thing that we’re the most excited to see explored. It’s something that alters their dynamic but in time, could also radically change how a number of other characters see them and/or think of them also. That’s something that you can’t possibly ignore!

