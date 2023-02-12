Magnum PI season 5: Even more fun video content!

Can you believe that we are just one week away now from the Magnum PI season 5 premiere? We’re so close! There is all sorts of really fun stuff around the corner, and we can’t wait to have more to share all about these episodes and the future for some of these characters.

So while we make it through the final stretch here, let’s just say that we’re thrilled to have a couple more fun things to share — so where do we start?

First and foremost, we have to point you over to the mock White Knight commercial courtesy of the show’s official Twitter. This is really one of the best reminders that we can give you of how much work NBC is putting into promoting the show. This sort of silliness is typically reserved for some of the top shows on TV, given that it takes a lot of time to put together this sort of stuff and post it online — especially when you think about how focused this is on fans who are already watching. It’s all about community-building here and further putting together an audience for a show people already like.

Beyond that, there’s also another Magnum PI season 5 promo that you can see on that particular Twitter, as well — it’s true that there are some clips in here that you’ve already seen, but there are a couple of fun little snippets thrown in. Take, for example, a dangerous new task that Magnum runs into while going undercover as a lifeguard. Applying sunscreen to a random woman probably plays a little bit differently now in the wake of him and Higgins being together, no?

All of these previews are a reminder that season 5 is going to be really fun — we’re sure that there will be still some heartfelt and serious moments, as well, but the whole idea here is to give us a healthy mix of a lot of exciting stuff from start to finish.

What are you the most excited to see at this point leading into Magnum PI season 5?

