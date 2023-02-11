Magnum PI season 5: New Jay Hernandez TV interview ahead

Just in case you needed one more reminder that NBC has done a pretty fantastic job in their promotion of Magnum PI season 5, we have something new for you today! Come Thursday, February 16, you are going to have a chance to see Jay Hernandez as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

What the network has done so far in regards to pushing this season is nothing short of impressive just from a logistical standpoint. Remember for a moment here that new episodes are still in production and because of that, Jay is having to travel from Hawaii to other places in the country to make this happen. Then, go back to Hawaii to keep work going after the fact. Suffice it to say, this isn’t an altogether easy thing to do, but everyone is pulling it off!

We’re sure that this particular Tonight Show interview is going to have its fair share of fun moments, especially as Jay describes the feeling of coming back and doing this show after being temporarily canceled. This is such an unusual thing for any show, and we know already that the producers are taking full advantage of this new lease on life. Moving forward you’re going to have a chance to see plenty of action, drama, and all sorts of other good stuff.

Remember that this late-night appearance for Jay comes after the actor was at TCA earlier this year, and also how NBC has put out multiple trailers for the show plus synopses, promos, and even some billboards in various spots in Los Angeles. All of this will hopefully help get the show numbers close to what it did at CBS; we recognize that this is a tough timeslot, but anything is still possible at the end of the day.

Now, let’s hope for more fun TV appearances from the cast as the season goes along!

Related – Why not get another tease now on Magnum PI season 5 courtesy of Jay?

How do you think Magnum and Higgins are going to evolve during Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







