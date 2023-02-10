Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez on Magnum, Higgins story

As we get set for Magnum PI season 5 to premiere on NBC in just over a week, obviously there’s a ton to consider! This is a show that has been off the air now for virtually nine months, and there could be a lot to catch viewers up on — add to this the fact that the show is on a new network, and that does come with its fair share of challenges.

So how is the cast approaching what lies ahead at this point? Well, for Jay Hernandez, there is something exciting about the fact that there is something totally new to explore in Magnum and Higgins as a potential couple. Here is what he had to say on the matter to TV Insider:

“It’s something new … It’s an actual dynamic that now we have to discuss because our beats in the show, we know them with our eyes closed. It just comes so natural to us at this point after doing it for so many seasons and we’re being presented with things that it’s like, ‘Wait, hold on. How are we going to approach this? Do you feel good about this? You feel right about it?’ So, it’s a different dynamic. It’s interesting because it’s something new.”

While we’re sure that during cases, both Magnum and Higgins are going to try to compartmentalize and not bring any of their personal relationship to the job. However, that is SO much easier said than done. Just because you think you can do this doesn’t mean you actually can! Then, there is another added wrinkle in here in that these two characters may try to hide their relationship from everyone in the early going. They may think that they can do this, but that doesn’t mean that they actually can!

Rest assured, we’re more than excited to see how this new dynamic plays out over the next ten episodes, let alone the second half of season 5 down the road!

