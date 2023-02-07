Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Higgins, Rick in danger!

Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 is going to be coming on NBC come Sunday, February 26 — want to learn more about it now?

If you think back to this past fall, there’s a chance that you saw a few teases of Higgins and Rick seemingly kidnapped and in danger. As it turns out, that’s going to be a big component to “Number One with a Bullet,” alongside Gordon Katsumoto taking on a new gig. Does this mean that his future with the Honolulu PD is still ambiguous … provided that he has a future at all? We do like that this is a storyline that is lingering here and odds are, he’s not just getting a badge back in the opening minutes of the premiere.

To give some more depth to Magnum PI season 5 episode 3, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

02/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Katsumoto takes a job providing security for a chart-topping K-Pop star. Higgins and Rick find themselves in peril while trying to help Rick’s friend. Magnum harbors suspicions about Capt. Greene’s death.

We do think that one of the best things a show like Magnum PI can do multiple seasons into its run is find a way to throw characters into new and exciting situations. In a way, much of this episode is about that all across the board! Sure, we’ve seen Higgins and Rick face some danger before, but together? The pairing and the specific obstacles here are different. The same goes for Gordon, and there could be a lot of fun that comes out of this.

In general, we do think the story is going to move fairly quickly this season, especially since the first ten episodes are likely to comprise one specific arc. Is it possible that it carries over to the second half? Maybe, but there will likely be a big hiatus in between.

