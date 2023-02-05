Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: A fun Magnum, Higgins secret?

With the Magnum PI season 5 premiere coming to NBC in just two weeks, it’s great to have fun things to share!

Today, we mean that largely through the lens of the Magnum – Higgins relationship, which seems to be a go moving into the two hours on February 19. Just because the two kissed in the season 4 finale didn’t necessarily mean that they’d 100% be a couple, but that would’ve been a pretty cruel thing for the writers to do, right? Personally, we’re glad that they aren’t heading in that direction!

The shower scene featuring the two characters is already much-discussed, but let’s shift the focus here slightly and discuss another thing of potential value: Whether or not these two characters will be able to keep what’s going on between them a secret. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks talk as though their characters may try to hide being together right away, which doesn’t feel like something that they’ll be altogether success at doing for long. Just remember that they’re surrounded by smart people! Sure, they are private investigators with a history of going undercover, but that doesn’t mean that they are either perfect or immune to this sort of suspicion.

To be specific, here is some of what Jay himself had to say on the subject:

We can’t really blow it for you guys [how people could find out], but it’s fun. We get some fun moments out of milking [that secret].

Ultimately, we’re down for having fun with this, and having fun with just about every other part of the story possible. We’re well-aware that Magnum PI can be dramatic and we welcome that — but we also welcome the humor, action, and the romance. One of the best things about this series is that it can be all of these different things at once.

What do you most want to see from Magnum and Higgins moving into Magnum PI season 5?

What do you most want to see from Magnum and Higgins moving into Magnum PI season 5?

