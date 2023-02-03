Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: More info on first two episodes!

Now that we are so close to the Magnum PI season 5 premiere on NBC, isn’t it nice to have some more official scoop? We tend to think so.

Leading up to the two-hour February 19 event, the network has shared some brand-new synopses that should very much help to set the stage. Isn’t it nice to get some info set in stone? Without further ado, let’s get into it…

Season 5 episode 1, “The Passenger” – 02/19/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship. Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana. Katsumoto tries to figure out his next move.

The risks of pursing a relationship are big, and we know that this will be considered. Yet, we have an idea as where things could go based on that shower scene already! Even if the two recognize that a personal relationship could complicate their professional one, it is hard to just ignore feelings once they are out in the open! That could be a big part of the story here.

Season 5 episode 2, “The Breaking Point” – 02/19/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins go undercover as lifeguards in order to solve a murder. Jin Jeong wins a storage unit auction and enlists the help of Rick and TC upon finding a stolen military medal.

The lifeguard storyline, meanwhile, is something that we’ve been very much excited to see ever since it was first teased over the fall. Undercover missions are almost always fun, and we’re glad that this could be paired with a military story that touches on Rick and TC’s past. After all, one of the things that has long made Magnum PI special is their ability to balance out multiple stories all at the same time. The more of this we get, and the happier we will be in the end.

What are you the most excited to see on the Magnum PI season 5 premiere, based on these brand-new details?

