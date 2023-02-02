Magnum PI season 5: Another dose of episode title news!

As we continue to get closer to the premiere of Magnum PI season 5, we’re also looking far into the future!

In particular, what we have for you today are some episode titled for the second part of the season — you know, the past that has no specific air date as of yet. These episodes, originally referred to as season 6, are currently in production, and the plan seems to be for the cast and crew to keep working until at least next month.

While we may be waiting some time to get some more specifics as to what lies ahead, let’s go ahead and talk titles! The info that we’ve got within right now comes courtesy of the show’s official Twitter page.

Season 5 episode 11 – “Hit and Run.” If that doesn’t give you an indication that this is an action-heavy episode, we don’t know what will. (Writer and co-executive producer Gene Hong is responsible for this script.)

Season 5 episode 12 – “Three Bridges.” The title here is a little more ambiguous, but this is clearly tied to something in the story that is not explicitly clear from the outside looking in. (Barbie Kligman, an executive producer, is responsible for this one.)

Another fun fact

These two episodes are being directed by David Straiton, and this is the first time that we’ve seen him do two episodes of this show back to back. (He’s helmed a handful of past installments of the series.) This does make us wonder if these episodes are creatively linked — or, if nothing else, if they are being shot at the same time to create more of a continuous, almost-cinematic feel. They will also probably pick up where episode 10 leaves off — we do tend to think there’s a good chance that we’ll see some sort of cliffhanger in there.

