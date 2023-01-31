Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez, cast give thanks

The Magnum PI season 5 premiere is now officially less than three weeks away, and what a crazy journey it has been! Just think about where things were in the spring, when CBS shockingly canceled the show and it remained unclear if it would ever find a new home at all.

Luckily, NBC stepped up to the plate and in the past month, we’ve seen more promotion here for this season than we saw for the show in years at its old home. There have been teasers, trailers, cast interviews, and a whole lot more. They’ve covered a lot of the bases, and we imagine the goal here was twofold: Allow CBS viewers to know that Magnum has a new home and beyond just that, reach out to people who may have never heard about the revival at all.

For this specific article, we’re talking about something that is focused almost entirely on the diehard fans who fought so hard to save the show in the first place. If you head over to the link here, you can see a newly-released video showing Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the cast offering their thanks for bringing Magnum PI back and giving them a chance to tell some more stories. (We still love hearing Stephen Hill talk about how much the billboard meant to him.)

It’s important to remember that the cast and crew are an Ohana in their own right, as they work together for months of the year and a lot of them are thousands of miles away from their real families. It’s a unique experience, and we can only hope that they continue to do this for quite some time still.

One quick thing to note here: Hernandez mentions season 6 in his message, and more than likely he’s referring to the second half of season 5. NBC recently changed how they’re designating the twenty episodes they’ve ordered and now, it is considered just one season.

