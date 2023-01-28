Magnum PI season 5: More to be excited about from filming

We know that the wait for Magnum PI season 5 has been pretty darn painful, but the light at the end of the tunnel is there! We’ve got just over three weeks to go until the show is back on NBC, and there is so much we are curious about.

Where do we start here? Well, we’re excited to learn more about how the show performs at its new home and what viewers think about the early episodes. (Take it from us — there’s a lot of fun stuff to be excited about.)

Behind the scenes, remember that filming is still ongoing for more Magnum PI episodes, those these will probably not be ones you see for some time. This is season 5B we’re talking about here, which does not have a specific return date or even a plan as of yet. If the first half performs well on NBC, there could be a push to get them on as early as the fall, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves in thinking about all of that for now!

Instead, let’s just share a little more exciting news when it comes to behind-the-scenes goodness. We highly suggest that you visit the Instagram pages for both Stephen Hill (TC) and Zachary Knighton (Rick) today, as both of them have some awesome stuff setting the stage for what lies ahead. It looks like there could be some sort of baseball-themed story or subplot ahead, which is another reminder of the full and active lives that some of these characters lead. It could also be a setting for some sort of case, so there’s a lot to think about and consider there!

We are aware that things are a little more secretive for the second half of the season right now, mostly because we’ve got ten episodes to get through first. With that, we are very much in a spot where we will take whatever we can get.

