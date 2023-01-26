Magnum PI season 5 promo: The gang’s all here

Are you excited already to check out Magnum PI season 5 at NBC? We understand that entirely, and we’re very-much thrilled to report that the network is putting their all into promoting it.

For more evidence of this, just head over to the show’s Twitter for a brand-new promo for what lies ahead. So what makes this one stand out from some of the others that we’ve seen over the past few weeks? That’s pretty simple. The focus here is really on Magnum, Higgins, Rick, and TC as opposed to just Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters. That’s a little different than some other previews, and it gives us more of a clear reminder of the ensemble nature of this story.

Of course, there are a few pieces of past seasons in here, but also some really fun stuff themed around what’s coming up next. The first two episodes are both airing on Sunday, February 19, and everything that we are seeing about them right now suggests that there’s some really fun stuff coming. We’ll have an opportunity within those to see new cases, plus also resolution to some of the cliffhangers from the end of season 4. Are Magnum and Higgins going to be able to handle a relationship? Also, what could be coming when it comes to Rick as a father? There is a ton to think about and be excited for, so let’s just hope that the show overall manages to live up to all of the hype. (Let’s just say that we’re pretty confident.)

Based on the promotional strategy we’ve seen so far for season 5, it also feels pretty clear that there are more than likely going to be some other previews coming between now and the premiere. Who knows? There’s a chance we could even get a sneak peek of a scene or two.

