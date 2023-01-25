Magnum PI season 5: Perdita Weeks’ new, fun tease!

We are rapidly closing in on the Magnum PI season 5 premiere date over on NBC; we’re just over three weeks away! As we inch closer, we’re here to celebrate every little behind-the-scenes tease that we can.

For the sake of today’s piece, that means a new tease from none other than Juliet Higgins herself in Perdita Weeks.

If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram Stories, you can see a new clip of the actress alongside Jay Hernandez out on a boat — presumably, shooting something new for the upcoming season. (After all, Jay is wearing one of Magnum’s traditional Hawaiian shirts.)

As for where the cast currently is in production, let’s just say that they are pretty darn far along at this point. Odds are, the cast is currently banking footage on the second half of Magnum PI season 5, previously known as season 6 before NBC switched the designation. These episodes have a premiere date that is still very much to be determined, though we personally would be shocked if there was something more that came out about that over the course of the next several weeks. We just don’t think there is any real motivation for the network to rush things along here. After all, why would they? If the series is super-successful, they wouldn’t burn the rest of the season over the summer. It could come back in the fall, or in early 2024 in a similar timeslot.

Of course, if season 5 starts off big, we certainly would hope for an early renewal and a chance to see the cast and crew have fun telling some more stories. We’re not ready for this to end at any point in the near future!

What are you most hoping to see from Magnum and Higgins during Magnum PI season 5?

Do you think the two could enter a real, romantic relationship coming up? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

