Magnum PI season 5: New trailer brings more action and romance!

Just in case you haven’t seen enough great content already when it comes to Magnum PI season 5, we have more to share today!

Today, the show’s official Twitter account revealed another new trailer for what lies ahead, one that makes it all the more clear that when it comes to their relationship, Magnum and Higgins are looking to keep things on the down-low. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked about that for a multitude of reasons. For starters, they recognize the complications that could come from having it out there for all to see. Also, there’s something alluring about the secrecy and the two are very much aware of that.

Now that we’ve said all of this when it comes to Magnum and Higgins’ strategy for their relationship, we should also go ahead and note this: We have a hard time thinking they’ll really be able to hide this from those close to them for long. Rick, TC, Kumu, and Katsumoto are smart people, and they’re already well-aware of the chemistry that exists with the two of them. Seeing other people potentially figure this out could be a big part of the fun when it comes to the story ahead, and we are more than prepared for that and then some.

Of course, Miggy relationship aside the trailer reminded us further that there is a lot of action, drama, and humor on the way. The new chapter of Magnum PI is not meant to fundamentally change the series you have already seen; instead, this just marks a nice evolution of what’s been there the past four years. We remain super-excited by all of the promotion that NBC is giving the series; it really feels like they are putting their best effort into making this show a big hit. Let’s just hope that this is reflected in the ratings following the February 19 premiere.

