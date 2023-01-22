Magnum PI season 5 ratings: Early reasons for optimism!

If you are like us, then you already more than excited to see the Magnum PI season 5 premiere over on NBC. It’s only four weeks away! This is one of the biggest TV events of the winter, and of course, we’re hoping that it proves to be a ratings home run for the network.

There is so much to be optimistic about when it comes to the show’s performance moving forward, and we say that knowing that there are some concerns out there. We recognize fully that NBC’s post-NFL lineup on Sundays has been a sore spot for them for quite a long time, just as we also realize that 9:00 p.m. Eastern is a pretty competitive timeslot.

With all of that being said, we’re also well-aware that the network has done a pretty fantastic job promoting the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show. We’ve seen a ton of previews on other NBC shows, a solid social-media campaign, and they even brought the two leads to the TCA Winter Press Tour. They’ve basically treated it like a brand-new show and worked overtime so that people are aware that it has a new network home. It’s rare that any broadcast program these days gets a trailer longer than 30 seconds, and Magnum PI has actually had two so far. Everything is good in this department. They have also made it clear already that these episodes are also going to be available on Peacock after the fact so there is a streaming option out there.

We don’t think that NBC is necessarily expecting season 5 to match what it did at times on CBS, mostly because we’re talking about different timeslots and we don’t think it’s always a great idea to compare things in that direct a way. Instead, we think the more important thing is to compare how season 5 does to how NBC performed in this same post-NFL timeslot a year ago. That’s what we are most curious about after the premiere airs, and we remain hopeful that the show will do well-enough to generate more episodes beyond the 20 ordered.

If you didn't see the latest Magnum PI season 5 trailer…

What are you waiting for?

Do you have any specific ratings expectations Magnum PI season 5?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

